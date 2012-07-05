The FTSE Small Caps index is down 0.2 percent in early deals, mirroring similar falls by the FTSE 250 index, also off 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 100 index gains 0.2 percent.

William Sinclair Holdings drops 10.5 percent to 150 pence as the horticultural supplies group says in a trading update that demand is below its normal levels due to the weather, and as a result the financial performance of the company will be lower than in the previous year.

"Poor weather has affected both demand and SNCL's ability to harvest peat optimally, and hence we are reducing our forecasts for the current year," says WH Ireland in a note, with its pretax profit estimate cut to 3.3 million pounds from 2.3 million pounds, and its target price reduced to 200 pence from 245 pence, while it retains a "buy" rating on the stock.

Robert Walters sheds 6.1 percent as the staffing firm reports Q2 gross profit of 47.6 million pounds, down 3 percent year-on-year, and says its second-quarter performance was stable against a deteriorating market.

Peel Hunt cuts its full-year pretax profit forecast for Robert Walters by 25 percent, due to operational gearing and also a shift in its business mix to temporary staffing and recruitment outsourcing, leading it to lower its target price to 160 pence from 180 pence and repeat its "sell" rating on the stock.

Staffing peers retreat in sympathy, with SThree down 3.5 percent.

