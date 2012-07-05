The European Central Bank and the Bank of England could well disappoint markets today, given the high expectations for stimulus, reckons RMG Wealth.

The ECB is seen cutting the refi rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent at 1145 GMT, with the chance of a similar cut to the deposit rate. Some are also eyeing other measures, including a third LTRO, although the consensus among economists is that this is unlikely.

The BoE, meanwhile, is expected to inject 50 billion pounds in a third round of quantitative easing.

But RMG reckons the moves will not encourage the banks to lend more to the real economy and are unlikely to offer much cheer to already "excited" markets.

"With expectations so high for policy moves from the ECB and especially the Bank of England, there is plenty of room for disappointment," says chief investment officer Stewart Richardson.

"We believe that there is a much higher chance that the market will be disappointed by whatever actions these two central banks announce today, and if markets do try and rally, the rally will prove to be quite short lived."

