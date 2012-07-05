UK utilities, real estate and consumer sectors and stocks with high domestic exposure are best placed to benefit from a fresh round of BoE quantitative easing, UBS says, but adds that larger, global issues are likely to be bigger market drivers.

UBS forecasts 75 billion pounds of quantitative easing (QE) from the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday at 1100 GMT, spread over four months. That is 25 billion pounds more than a recent Reuters poll found. .

UBS's picks to benefit from the easing - through upward pressure on UK inflation and downward pressure on gilt yields - include utility SSE, retailer Next, real estate investor Capital Shopping Centres and UK lender Lloyds Banking Group, among others.

UBS says, however, the mixed market reactions to previous rounds suggest that the bigger picture is more important, The bank says sectors that should benefit from upward including the global economic slowdown, ongoing euro zone stress and potential policy response elsewhere.

It suspects it will be no different this time with investors focusing more on the European Central Bank due out at 1145 GMT.

UBS economists are in a small minority looking for the ECB to hold its main policy rate unchanged at 1.0 percent with the bank widely expected to cut the refi by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday around 1145 GMT.

