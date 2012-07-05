Shares in French seamless tube maker Vallourec surge 5 percent, by far the biggest gainers on the CAC 40, after Cheuvreux raised its recommendation on the stock to "outperform" from "underperform", citing the stock's "massive underperformance" over the past year.

The stock is breaking above its 50-day moving average, giving it impetus and sending it to its highest level in nearly 2 months at 34.64 euros.

"Following the massive cut to earnings expectations over the past 12 months, any additional significant cut to consensus estimates is unlikely in our opinion," Cheuvreux analysts write in a note.

"With our more constructive view on the U.S. seamless pipe market and with the current valuation looking attractive, we are upgrading our rating to 'Outperform'. Our price target is lifted from 40 euros to 46 euros, as our valuation approach is now based on 2014, a year in which the new mills should significantly contribute to earnings," they write.

Despite Thursday's rally, Vallourec's stock is still down about 60 percent since July 2011 when the company, seen as a barometer for investments in heavy industry, spooked investors by missing earnings and revenue forecasts.

