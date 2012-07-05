The FTSE Small Caps index closes up 0.1 percent in tandem with gains from the blue chips up 0.1 percent, while the mid caps fall 0.3 percent.

Aurelian Oil & Gas drops 21.1 percent after the Eastern Europe-focused oil explorer and producer says its Sosna-1 well in Poland did not flow when perforate, and also says its previously announced strategic review is still on-going.

"The on-going review of the company's future will continue to dominate shareholders view of Aurelian, and the absence of any new information today may see the shares continue to languish," Seymour Pierce's Dougie Youngson says.

William Sinclair Holdings sheds 9 percent as the horticultural supplies group says in a trading update that demand is below its normal levels due to the weather, and as a result the financial performance of the company will be lower than in the previous year.

In reaction, WH Ireland cuts its pretax profit estimate for William Sinclair to 3.3 million pounds from 2.3 million pounds, and reduces its target price to 200 pence from 245 pence, while retaining a "buy" rating on the stock.

