Shares in Telecom Italia Media, the media arm of Italy's biggest telecoms operator, Telecom Italia, rise 8 percent following news that a popular Italian talk-show host will join the group's La7 TV-channel.

"(Michele) Santoro's arrival is pushing up the stock," a Milan-based trader says. Italy's All-Share stock index , meanwhile, is flat.

"We could easily assume that on La7, (Santoro's) program could increase both its audience and its advertising potential," analysts at ESN-Akros write in a note, estimating a contribution of between 3 and 4 million euros to La7's core earnings.

"Other potential programs or special events ... could add further advertising opportunities."

La7 has been bucking a shrinking Italian advertising market with robust ad sales growth.

By targeting an audience of high-earning professionals, it has successfully carved a niche in a television market dominated by state-broadcaster RAI and former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset.

