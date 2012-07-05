The FTSE Small Caps index is off 0.1 percent at midday, tracking a similar weak performance by the mid caps, also down 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 100 index advances 0.3 percent.

Aurelian Oil & Gas drops 21 percent after the Eastern Europe-focused oil explorer and producer says its Sosna-1 well in Poland did not flow when perforated, and also says its previously announced strategic review is still on-going.

"The on-going review of the company's future will continue to dominate shareholders view of Aurelian, and the absence of any new information today may see the shares continue to languish," Seymour Pierce's Dougie Youngson says.

Max Petroleum sheds 2.5 percent as the Kazakhstan-focused oil producer says drilling at the NUR-1 pre-salt well on its A&E licence blocks has now been temporarily suspended as its seeks additional sources of financing to resume the drilling there, with the group continuing to have talks with its main lender, Macquarie Bank, and with other sources of financing.

Max Petroleum shares plunged 54 percent on June 22 when the firm said it may have to significantly curtail its exploration if it does not get additional funding, and that drilling at its NUR-1 exploration well would be delayed due to technical problems.

