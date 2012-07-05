Despite the Libor rate-rigging scandal that has embroiled Barclays as well as the simmering worries over the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy and the health of the two countries' lenders, short selling interest in European banking shares remains very low, according to data from Markit, a provider of financial information services.

"Despite the headwinds facing the European banking sector, short interest is low and has been consistently below the STOXX 600 index average all year," Markit analysts say in a note.

Data shows the average short interest on the STOXX banking index is 1.5 percent, down by more than a fifth over the past month, whereas the broader STOXX 600 sees an average of 2.6 percent of the total shares on loan, down about 10 percent over the past month.

"Perhaps short sellers are not targeting the region's banks because they believe that the shares are sufficiently undervalued," the analysts write.

Credit Agricole trades at a price-to-book of 0.22, Banco Popolare at 0.2, Commerzbank at 0.32 and Banco Santander at 0.66, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Even Barclays has seen very low short selling interest, with only 0.2 percent of its total shares on loan.

"There has been no material increase in the demand to borrow despite the shares having fallen 15 percent since the Libor scandal broke. Short interest in Deutsche Bank is also negligible, while BNP Paribas sees around 2 percent of its shares on loan," Markit analysts say.

Spain's Banco De Sabadell is the most shorted name with 6.5 percent of its total shares on loan - but well below the peak seen at the beginning of 2011 - followed by Bankinter and Bankia, with 6.4 percent and 2.3 percent of their shares out on loan.

For Italy, banking stocks on the whole have been subject to short covering, including long-standing shorts on Banca Popolare Di Milano and Banco Popolare.

