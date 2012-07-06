Societe Generale says more earnings downgrades could be on the way for the miners and repeats its "underweight" stance on the sector, as the bank fears the expected rebound in Chinese metals demand will fail to materialise, heaping pressure on a sector underperforming on the back of euro zone debt worries.

The FTSE 350 mining index trades down 1.1 percent, extending losses for the year to more than 7 percent and underperforming an near 3 percent rise on the FTSE 350.

A day after China cut interest rates for the second time this year in an attempt to fuel growth, Societe Generale says it worries that hopes for a second-half rebound in demand will be dashed and that another major source of uncertainty will emerge later this year in the United States, with the post elections "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax breaks and spending cuts, not to mention ongoing euro area woes, heaping pressure on earnings in the sector.

Top analysts have already begun cutting their earnings estimates for the miners in the second-half in developed Europe with forecasts being reduced by 2.4 percent over the last 30-days, according to ThomsonReuters StarMine Smartestimate data.

"We believe that Mining companies' interim results are likely to come in on the low side. We are now materially below consensus (10 percent and 20 percent for FY12/13) and fear that investors will be disappointed by a second round of earnings downgrades," Societe Generale says in a note.

The broker reiterates "sell" guidance on BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Antofagasta, whiles its preferred play is Rio Tinto, which it rates as a "buy".

SocGen's structurally bearish view on steel leads it to keep a "hold" stance on ArcelorMittal, while downgrading ThyssenKrupp to "hold" from "buy".

