The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.2 percent in early deals, in tandem with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which were also down 0.2 percent.

Marshalls drops 9.4 percent after saying its first-half revenue fell 5 percent, hurt by the excessive rain Britain faced in the second quarter, and the landscaping materials company added it planned to restructure its operations and cut costs, prompting N+1 Brewin and Panmure Gordon to cut their respective ratings to "hold".

GCM Resources adds 6.8 percent, extending the coal miner's more than 30 percent gain made on Thursday, boosted on press reports that the Bangladeshi government has acquired a near-30 percent stake in the firm from Polo Resources .

