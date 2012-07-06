Oriel Securities estimates total returns on UK equities in 2012 to exceed 10 percent as initiatives from global policymakers continue to support gradual strengthening in economic activity and boost equity prices.

UK equities rallied 3.5 percent ahead of Thursday's announcement of an interest rate cut in China and Europe and further quantitative easing measures in the UK, all designed to boost flagging global growth.

"We expect equity prices to respond positively to these initiatives, both in absolute terms and relative to other assets. Reflecting this, we expect equity returns to remain positive in the second half of 2012," Oriel Securities says in a note.

The broker, however, says corporate earnings are likely to come under pressure with the current soft patch in economic activity likely to persist in the current quarter, with estimates across a range of sectors likely to be trimmed further in the coming weeks.

Downward revisions are already taking place with earnings forecasts for the coming six months across developed Europe falling by 1.2 percent over the last 30 days, according to ThomsonReuters Starmine data.

