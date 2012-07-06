Shares in ICAP shed 1.9 percent, underperforming a slightly weaker FTSE 100 index, as Numis Securities downgrades its rating for the interdealer broker to "hold" from "buy" and cuts its target price to 344 pence from 412 pence.

ICAP's shares have fallen 6.1 percent in 2012, underperforming a 2.2 percent rise by the FTSE 100, as falling volumes in tumultuous markets and the spectre of more regulation in the wake of the LIBOR scandal hanging over financial companies have weighed on the outlook for earnings.

As a result of this, the negative earnings volatility and other regulatory uncertainty, Numis raises its cost of equity from ICAP by 1 percent to 15 percent, and says while a multiple of 8.7 times prospective (depressed) earnings is not expensive, it thinks the LSE on 9.6 times offers more growth and less risk.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net