Spanish bank BBVA sheds 4.4 percent, the biggest faller on the FTSEurofirst300, weighed down as investors cash in newly-issued shares on their first day of trading, as well as by a downgrade on the stock from HSBC.

Some 238.7 million additional shares start trading today, as part of a mandatory conversion of 50 percent of last autumn's convertible bond issue.

"Today the new shares started to trade so ... I guess that's some sort of overhang, they are making money so they prefer to sell some of them," says Juan Pablo Lopez, banks analyst at Esprito Santo.

Separately, HSBC cuts BBVA to 'neutral' from 'overweight' and reduces the price target to 6.0 euros from 6.4 euros, which implies only a modest 5 percent upside from current levels. But traders say this is of less import:

"More than the HSBC downgrade, what's really weighing on the stock is new shares from last year's convertible bond issue, worth 4.6 percent of total capital, that started trading today," a Madrid-based trader says.

BBVA underperforms the Thomson Reuters Spanish banks index, but that in turn fares worse than the rest of Europe, falling 3.1 percent on ongoing concerns about Spain's ability to clamber out of recession and pay back its debts.

"We like the bank (BBVA) but the problem is that it is not in the right place ... Given the current situation in Spain, we have a very negative view on sovereign debt and macroeconomic outlook, that's why we have a 'neutral' rating," says Lopez.

