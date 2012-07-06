Markets are likely to react more positively to a very strong or very weak U.S. June non-farm payrolls report, as an in-line or slightly weaker release is unlikely to signal either a strong economic recovery or prompt fresh stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve, Deutsche Bank strategists write in a note.

A very weak U.S. non-farms payroll number will likely be sold aggressively at first before markets stabilise on hopes that the Federal Reserve will pump more money into the market through a third round of quantitative easing (QE), Deutsche Bank writes in a note.

Conversely, a strong number will "surely offset liquidity disappointments", they add, while the worst case outcome will be a disappointing number but one that is not bad enough to prompt an immediate Fed reaction, leaving markets in "QE3 limbo".

Historically, since 1939, June's and July's non-farm payrolls release show a dip before recovering in the autumn, a trend that has only intensified since 2003, graphs in the Deutsche Bank note show.

Recent soft data suggest this trend might continue in 2012 despite the better-than-expected ADP employment report and initial jobless claims this week, they add.

