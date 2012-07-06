The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.2 percent lower in midsession trade, slightly underperforming a 0.1 percent drop by the FTSE 100, while the mid caps are down 0.4 percent.

AGA Rangemaster, the range cooker and kitchen living specialist, falls 4.7 percent after the firm says in a trading update that first-half overall revenues and operating profits excluding property profits were slightly lower.

Food producer Premier Foods rises 2.3 percent after Associated British Foods says it had acquired flour brand Elephant Atta from the firm for 34 million pounds ($53 million) to boost its range of ethnic products.

Premier Foods is disposing of its non-core products to focus on eight key brands including Hovis bread and Sharwood's curry range in a bid to turn around its business.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net