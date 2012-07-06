Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) gain 0.9 percent, outperforming a 0.1 percent slip by the FTSE 100 index, as BofA Merrill Lynch raises its target price for the hotels operator in a review of the Travel & Leisure sector.

Merrill ups its target for IHG to 1,725 pence from 1,655 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock, saying it expects the firm's first-half results, due on August 7, to be positive and consensus forecasts have upside risk.

"We remain bullish on the structural "market share shift" growth opportunity and potential for margin expansion as result of increased scale," the broker says in its note.

Merrill also raises its target price for hotels and coffee shops group Whitbread, contract caterers Compass Group and Sodexo, bookmaker William Hill, and Italian lottery group Lottomatica.

The broker raises its target prices for British pubs operators Marston's and Greene King, but cuts its target for Mitchells & Butlers .

Merrill also reduces targets for France's Edenred and Greece's OPAP.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net