Shares in Bowleven jump 17 percent after the Financial Times reports the Cameroon-focused oil firm, which rival explorer Dragon Oil looked at earlier this year before deciding not to launch a bid, is again the subject of takeover rumours.

A spokesman for Bowleven declined to comment on the takeover rumours.

"Clearly this share has performed very badly. There is a lack of positive sentiment in the market around the story. It's entirely natural that rumours like this come up particularly when a share price has fallen so much," says an analyst who declined to be named.

Shares in Bowleven have fallen 43 percent over the period from Feb. 28, the day Dragon withdrew its interest, to Thursday's closing price, and are down 83 percent in the last 12 months.

