Schroders is investing in low risk, high quality U.S. and UK equities, while taking a cautious stance on European stocks due to ongoing political and economic uncertainty in the region.

In its outlook for the third quarter, the firm notes that the U.S. equity market is supported by a relatively strong performance of the U.S. economy and the defensive qualities of the S&P 500. In particular, Schroders prefers large caps over small caps and avoids value investments given their greater exposure to financials.

Similarly, it overweights UK equities due to the Bank of England's commitment to maintaining low interest rates and the government's efforts to support the banking sector.

The FTSE 100 companies are less sensitive to domestic and regional economic trouble and more defensive in characteristics, it adds.

Conversely, regional political and economic uncertainty is likely to cause investors to shun peripheral European assets, Schroders says, taking a 'neutral' stance on the region.

