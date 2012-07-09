UBS says it has become "underweight" equity, albeit marginally and with most of the underweight in Europe, after removing some "beta" from its portfolio as it is uncomfortable allocating towards risky assets at the moment.

"Our first worry comes from the deterioration in macro data: we have had two months of weaker-than-expected data in most regions of the world. We see little hope that macro data will turn more supportive in the near future," it says. "Micro data - especially earnings and guidance during the reporting season - look set to disappoint, too."

While U.S. politics also remains an issue, most of the risks stem from Europe, it says in a strategy note. "The European summit has provided some very interesting elements, but we doubt it will provide lasting support for markets."

Cash is the main beneficiary of its reduced weighting towards riskier assets, UBS says.

