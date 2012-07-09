Shares in Metro, the world's No.4 retailer, drop 5.2 percent in heavy volume to the bottom of Frankfurt's benchmark DAX index after its chief executive tells Bild am Sonntag the European debt crisis is hurting demand in the continent's biggest economy, which will also impact Metro's business.

"It's not really positive for the sentiment," a trader says.

Metro aims to improve 2012 sales from the 67 billion euros ($82.5 billion) booked in 2011, and keep core profit at roughly last year's 2.37 billion euros.

The stock has traded more than half its 90-day daily average after less than an hour of trade, making it the second most active stock on the broad FTSEurofirst 300.

($1 = 0.8126 euros)

