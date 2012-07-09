European indices currently face an average return of 4 percent over the next six months, analysts at BNP Paribas say in a note, citing their 'neutral' Love-Panic sentiment gauge which contains seven signals indicating a 'strong buy' and five indicating a 'strong sell'.

The weekly composite contrarian sentiment indicator aggregates moves in a range of other bullish and bearish indicators to help investors time equity exposure and help with tactical asset allocation.

The strongest driver of bullish sentiment of the last week came from the ECB refinancing rate, while the strongest bearish driver came from the earnings revision index, the bank writes.

Reuters messaging rm://viktoria.dendrinou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net