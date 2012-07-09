Europe Equity Funds recorded back-to-back weeks of inflows for only the second time in the year to date, during the week to July 4, fund flow data provider EPFR Global says, "as investors digested the bolder than expected promises that emerged from the previous week's EU summit".

"There was a marked preference for diversified exposure via Europe ex-UK Regional Funds, but dedicated Italy, Spain, Ireland and Greece Equity Funds all saw modest inflows during the week," they wrote in a note released late on Friday.

On a sectoral basis, the 11 major EPFR Global-tracked sector fund groups posted inflows for the third time in the past four weeks during early July, they added, with both defensive and growth-oriented sectors attracting fresh money.

