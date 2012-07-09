The second-quarter earnings season is set to be "challenging", analysts at JPMorgan write in a note, with the hurdle rate higher than for the first quarter in both Europe and the United States even though business activity has weakened.

"This is a recipe for disappointments and we don't think the market will "look through" them. Even more concerning, consensus expects 80 percent of MSCI Europe stocks to deliver margin expansion in '13, which would be a record in the current expansion. A surprising 83 percent of Cyclical stocks are projected to accomplish this. We struggle to find the drivers for this feat," they write.

Sectors most at risk include the capital goods, chemicals and discretionary, they add.

"At sector level, EPS growth projections for Capital Goods, Chemicals, Autos and durables have not fallen at all vs the start of the year, but these sectors are among the most correlated to macro momentum, which has weakened everywhere," they write.

