Nomura upgrades its stance on telecoms to "neutral" from "underweight" and targets TeliaSonera, among others, saying investors "unable to take a mean-reversion based posture in their portfolios" should instead buy into 'income' as a theme rather than more overtly defensive trades.

"While we recognise that investing in European equities is at present made more difficult by the level of policy uncertainty that prevails, we think that buying highly defensive strategies such as 'quality' or 'low volatility' is too expensive and we could not advocate such a trade," its analysts write in a note.

Instead, they back income/dividend strategies, especially where they are well covered by cash flows, such as telecoms, where it sees no risk to the dividend of the sector.

"This is in part because there has been a rebasing of the dividend in the first half of the year that makes the payout level more sustainable," they write, adding analysts "had gone through a period of aggressively lowering earnings expectations over the last year, but this appears to have abated."

As well as upgrading the sector, it adds TeliaSonera and France Telecom to its European Recommended Portfolio, although stops short of going "overweight" the sector, given its structural issues "not least persistent price deflation".

