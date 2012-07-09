Goldman Sachs upgrades its stance on Insurance to "overweight" and downgrades Banks to "neutral", while sticking to its main thematic views, its analysts write in a strategy note.

The switch from the overweight in Banks to an overweight in Insurance will aim to capture some of the same drivers, with less downside risk, says the bank.

Goldman also upgrades Basic Resources to "overweight" as it thinks the combination of the sector's current valuation and Chinese policy easing provides an attractive risk/reward profile.

The banks says it continues to avoid demand exposure in the Euro area, focusing on value in selected BRICs-exposed names and sectors.

The continued uncertain macro backdrop prompts Goldman to continue to favour stable growth companies irrespective of sectors.

