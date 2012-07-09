Shares in Qurius rise by as much as 14 percent after the Dutch IT firm said late on Friday that it has been approached by a number of parties after putting itself up for sale.

"Given the company's balance sheet and the uncertain market outlook, we think the company has to move relatively fast," says SNS Securities in a note to clients.

At the end of June, Qurius said that it would make an operating loss in the first half of this year, adding that the tough market conditions meant it was looking to join a larger group.

