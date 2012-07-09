The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.3 percent, outperforming bigger falls by the wider market, with the blue chips off 0.5 percent, and the midcaps 0.8 percent weaker.

Sportswear retailer JJB Sports slides 29 percent after sales fell sharply for the first half of the fiscal year as the Euro 2012 championship failed to boost demand, already hurt by bad weather.

Flying Brands leaps 44 percent after the home shopping company sells the assets of the retail business of Gardening Direct to Jersey Choice Marketing Ltd. for 2.9 million pounds ($4.5 million).

