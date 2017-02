MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG TRAFFIC

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC Q1 TRADE

SODEXO SA Q3 SALES

No major U.S. company is due to report results on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC DATA (GMT):

0645 FR Industrial output May

0800 IT Industrial output May

0830 GB Trade balance, industrial and manufacturing output May

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net