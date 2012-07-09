The FTSE Small Cap index drops 0.4 percent in midday trade, while the blue chips are off 0.2 percent, and the midcaps are 0.5 percent weaker.

Latin America-focused oil and gas explorer Geopark Holdings climbs 3.7 percent after saying it is encouraged by new exploration discoveries in its recently-acquired Colombian properties.

Sportswear retailer JJB Sports slides 21 percent after sales fell sharply for the first half of the fiscal year as the Euro 2012 championship failed to boost demand, already hurt by bad weather.

Seymour Pierce, in reaction, reiterates its "sell" rating on JJB, although the broker sees limited downside for the stock given the involvement of U.S. retailer Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, which invested 20 million pounds in the company in April.

