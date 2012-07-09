Citigroup says investors in the European media sector should continue to 'back the barbell', balancing quality with acceptable risk.

The broker makes six ratings changes to European Media stocks in a sector review, upgrading French broadcaster TF1 and Anglo-Dutch publisher Reed Elsevier to "buy" from "neutral".

Citigroup downgrades its rating for British publisher Pearson and German broadcaster ProSieben.Sat1, both to "neutral " from "buy", and cuts French advertising group Publicis to "sell" from "neutral".

The broker says it has changed estimates and target prices for a further seven European media companies. Citigroup says it has begun the process of downgrading media EPS and it is now 3 percent below consensus at a sector level.

"The harsh reality is that EPS could have further to fall. At the same time, the relative premium of media defensives versus cyclicals has gapped out in recent weeks and is now back towards 15 year highs. In relative terms capital preservation has never been so expensive, nor cyclicality so cheap," it adds.

Citigroup says its top sector picks for the remainder of 2012, Reed Elsevier NV, TF1, are BSkyB, ITV, and Aegis.

The broker says the latter two stocks - Aegis and ITV - together with Informa and Sky Deutschland screen well for the possibility for M&A activity.

"We have seen the beginnings of corporate action elsewhere in European TMT (Telecoms, Media & Technology), and the U.S. media space is seeing its third large scale break-up. If and when it comes to European Media, our analysis of transaction-multiple-based SOTPs shows there is still value in the sector," Citigroup adds.

