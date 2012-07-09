Avocet Mining rises 16.9 percent following a massive sell-off in the previous week after it cut its production outlook for the fiscal years 2012 and 2013.

The stock, which fell by about 60 percent and reached a 52-week low on July 6, leaving it technically oversold, leads the FTSE 250 mid-cap gainers in heavy volume, at more than twice its 90-day average.

"Stock was well oversold following its fall of over 60 percent last week," a London-based trader says.

Analysts attribute Monday's rise to an expected "bounce back" from last week and say the company's financial situation shows a healthier image than the recent overselling would suggest.

GMP already raised Avocet Mining to "buy" from "hold".

Meanwhile, some M&A speculation has been generated, especially after Bank of America bought 10 percent of the company's voting rights on Monday.

