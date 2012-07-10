Shares in Sodexo fall close to 5 percent after the French catering-to-vouchers group posts nine-month sales slightly below forecasts and reports a sharp slowdown in economic conditions in Europe in the third quarter as corporate clients cut spending.

"The slowdown in growth worldwide, and especially in Europe, is affecting the group's internal growth in the short term, though it is nevertheless resisting rather well thanks to a multiservice offer that continues to bring growth rates three times higher than those in the catering business," CM-CIC Securities analyst Annick Thevenon says.

The analyst adds that nine-month sales are slightly below expectations.

The company posts a rise in like-for-like sales of 5.2 percent in the period, compared with the average estimate of several analysts of 6 percent.

