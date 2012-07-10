Downside risks for European equity markets have abated somewhat, and the price-to-earnings ratios could start to rebound towards the end of the year, reckons Credit Agricole CIB, taking a modest 'overweight' on the asset class.

It sees the Euro STOXX 50 adding around 5 percent over the next three months to end September at 2,350 points, and then continuing to push higher to reach 2,550 points next June from current levels around 2,230.

That, according to the bank's calculations, would lead to a total return - including dividends - of some 16 percent over 12 months, higher than the around 11 percent profits it sees on both the U.S. S&P 500 and the Japanese Nikkei, or the 13 percent forecast for the UK's FTSE 100.

"The big change is that the risks - exclusively downside since mid-March 2012 - have turned into a more balanced picture with also some upside risk," CA CIB strategists note in a quarterly asset allocation review.

"The global equity slowdown since mid-2011 took root in the euro zone debt crisis, which will be far less intense, in our scenario, in one year from now. Even if we are pretty unsure about what will be delivered by European governments and authorities within three months or six months, we are more confident on a longer horizon (one year)."

Its prudent portfolio allocates 5.4 percent to the euro zone benchmark index on a 12-month horizon, against an 11.6 percent recommendation for the balanced portfolio and 28.4 percent in its dynamic portfolio.

