Shares in SIG Plc fall as much as 6 percent as the British building materials company says total sales in sterling terms for the first half fell 4 percent, hurt by severe weather conditions in the UK and a volatile euro.

The United Kingdom, which accounts for 40 percent of SIG's sales, witnessed record rainfall in April and June.

SIG, which supplies insulation, roofing and specialist building materials, says construction activity slowed in May and June.

The company says it expects uneven demand to continue during the second half and expects disruptions in construction on account of the London 2012 Olympics.

"Total sales in the first half fell by nearly 4 percent in sterling terms - this represents a significant slowdown from the 'slightly less than 1 percent' reported in the last trading update," Shore Capital analyst Jon Bell says.

