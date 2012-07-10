The underperformance of the euro zone banks could be coming to an end, reckons Societe Generale, recommending a long bet on the sector offset by a short position on the benchmark EuroSTOXX 50 blue chip index.

"The euro summit outcome was very positive for banks: finally politicians agreed to take a big step towards banking union and centralised regulation," its strategists note. "This may be a milestone for the European banking sector and we recommend risky banks."

Its ongoing trade recommendations on European equities also include a long bet on Portugal pared with a short on Germany, which is up 0.1 percent since being opened a month ago.

A long bet on the Dutch market against a euro-denominated short on Britain, opened in October, was stopped out last week with a loss of 12 percent, exacerbated, according to Reuters calculations, by a 9 percent slump in euro/sterling over that period.

Its previous attempt to go long on euro zone banks - that time pared with a short on the DAX - lost 15 percent over its tenure in February-April, before being closed.

