The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.1 percent, bucking much stronger showings by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both up 0.8 percent.

London Capital Group drops 11 percent as the spread betting firm says its first-half adjusted profit before tax will be about 2.0 million pounds, down from 3.0 million pounds for the same period last year.

ASOS jumps 9.7 percent as the British online fashion retailer posts a 31 percent rise in first-quarter retail sales, buoyed by a strong performance in the United States and Australia and an improving UK.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net