Shares in Lonza climb 4.7 percent, outperforming a slightly negative European healthcare index after Citigroup analysts raise their rating on the stock to "buy" from "ueutral."

The analysts also lift their price target to 50 Swiss francs from 42 francs.

The shares haven't recovered from strong losses in the past few years and are still trading far below their value, making them ripe for a technical correction, says one trader.

