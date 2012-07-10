The FTSE Small Cap index is flat at midday, underperforming strong showings by the blue chips and mid caps, ahead 1.0 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Smiths News gains 6.1 percent as the the firm says it expects its full-year underlying profit before tax to be at the top end of the market range, prompting N+1 Brewin to upgrade its rating for the stock to "buy".

Interserve adds 3.4 percent as the group says trading was good during the first-half with increased revenues and margins tracking as expected, and it continues to expect stable trading in 2012, in line with market expectations.

