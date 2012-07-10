Russia offers attractive economic growth prospects, and Moscow's increasing openness to foreigners - as illustrated by the nearing WTO membership - means now is a good time to buy European companies exposed to that market, says Citi.

"While Europe stagnates, Russia is growing," Citi's strategists say, highlighting "global stocks which give access to Russian-style growth with European-style corporate governance", which offer better liquidity and a broader ranger of sectors than the domestic equities markets .

Its top picks - which derive at least 10 percent of profits from Russia and also offer significant upside based on Citi's target price - include owner of St Petersburg airport Fraport , multinational car dealer Inchcape, food giant Danone, Austrian bank Raiffeisen and Greece's Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling.

"The advantage of these stocks for European investors is that they provide that commodity in such short supply in Europe, growth," Citi's strategists say, forecasting Russian GDP growth of 3.5 percent against a 1 percent contraction in Europe.

"Why now? - At the sunset of the commodity cycle, the Russian government is opening up the country to foreign investment and companies in a bid for growth. This month, after almost 20 years of negotiations, the Duma should finally ratify WTO entry; the principal corporate beneficiaries will be foreign companies in our view."

