European equities extend gains to session highs, bolstered by a strong open on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 adds 0.7 percent in the first minutes of trade.

The FTSEurofirst 300 is up 1.4 percent at 1,044.41, booosted by expectations that Germany's top court will approve the euro zone's new bailout fund - even though a decision is not expected until later this month.

