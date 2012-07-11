Brokerage Exane BNP Paribas sees "stand-out value plays" in the European financials, natural resources and automotive sectors, and adds that relative valuation measures are important in the current market.

Exane BNP Paribas says European banks are trading on 8.4 times 2012 forecast earnings. The insurers are on a 7.6 times price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, energy companies are on 8.2 times P/E, materials on 10.2 times P/E while the autos are on 6.3 times P/E.

It adds that these represent a relatively attractive discount to the most highly rated European equities sectors, which are the traditionally defensive ones of food, tobacco, household goods and technology hardware companies.

"The message here is a simple one - valuation matters. And it matters when policy activism helps to moderate an extremely elevated risk premium. This suggests to us, that the relative valuation dichotomy that has developed between structural growth, and cyclical value may be challenged through the results season," Ian Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, says in a research note.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.reuters.com@reuters.net