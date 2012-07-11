Shares in Burberry fall 5.3 percent to the bottom of the FTSEurofirst 300 index and lead a selloff in luxury stocks after the British brand reports a slowdown in quarterly sales growth, casting a shadow on the outlook for a sector trading at high valuations.

The move also comes in heavy volume, with Burberry stock going through more than 80 percent of its 90-day volume average in the first hour of trading, compared with 9 percent for the FTSEurofirst 300.

"What is more worrying is the slowdown at Burberry is being felt across the luxury brands industry, with the market further scaling back estimates for peers LVMH and Luxottica," Ishaq Siddiqi, a market strategist, at ETX Capital, says.

Shares in Burberry, Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and luxury giant LVMH were trading at between 18.1 and 19.6 times the companies' expected earnigns for the next 12 months - a premium to the broader market at 17.1 - implying a 9.8-10.4 percent compound annual growth rate in earnings per share over the next five years, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Looking beyond the weak update, Investec and Seymour Pierce both say they remain long-term buyers of Burberry on the grounds that guidance is unchanged.

"The lack of an upgrade means we do expect the shares to be weaker today but we see this as a buying opportunity as we consider Burberry a strong long term growth story and with significant geographical and product mix opportunities as well as operational leverage to come," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

To see more about Burberry's update, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net