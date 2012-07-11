Talk of low volumes is frequent in European equity markets, but the latest data from NYSE Euronext shows activity actually picked up in June versus the same month in 2011, and is running broadly unchanged on a year-to-date basis.

Average daily cash equity volumes rose 10.7 percent in June, year-on-year to 1.6 million trades, while total volume for the month was up 5.7 percent. For 2012 so far, volumes are down by just 1 percent versus the same period of 2011.

June was also strong in the equity futures market, with investors pushing through 24 percent more trades than a year ago, although year-to-date volumes are still down 18 percent.

Options have fared the worst, with total volumes down 20 percent in June and 21 percent in 2012-to-date year-on-year.

