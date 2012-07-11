The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.3 percent at midday, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.2 percent, and the FTSE 250 loses 0.9 percent.

Chocolatier Thorntons sheds 2.9 percent following an in-line trading statement, with the stock having had a good run ahead of the update which said it anticipated full-year profit before tax, impairment and onerous lease charges to be in line with its expectations.

Xcite Energy gains 9.3 percent as the energy explorer says the pre-production flow test at its Bentley field in the North Sea is progressing well, with the planned shut-in period and pressure build-up test having commenced on July 11 following initial, successful, clean-up and first oil flow on July 9.

