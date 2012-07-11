Pan-European equity markets are tinged with red, as a steady to slightly lower open on Wall Street dampens expectations that the U.S. market might snap a four-session long losing streak.

Luxury stocks, industrials and carmakers are under pressure in Europe as the nascent second quarter reporting season gets off to a gloomy start.

FTSEurofirst 300 trades down 0.3 percent at 1,036.39 points , while S&P holds broadly flat in opening deals on Wall Street.

