The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.2 percent lower, while the blue chip index ends flat, and the mid caps are 0.9 percent weaker.

Bloomsbury Publishing gains 1.8 percent after the firm, which unveiled the acquisition of Applied Visual Arts (AVA) earlier this month making it the leading global academic publisher in applied visual arts, says trading in the first-quarter to May is in line with expectations.

"We remain supportive of the group's investment in academic publishing and retain our Add recommendation," Numis Securities says in a note, raising its full-year 2014 estimates for the group due to the contribution from AVA.

Chocolatier Thorntons loses 5.8 percent following an in-line trading statement, with the stock having had a good run ahead of the update which said it anticipated full-year profit before tax, impairment and onerous lease charges to be in line with its expectations.

