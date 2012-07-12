Shares in banking software developer Temenos drop 20 percent to their weakest level since April 2009, underperforming the sector index, after the firm cuts its outlook for the year and its chief executive unexpectedly resigns.

Temenos said late on Wednesday chief Guy Dubois would leave for personal reasons and that he would be replaced by finance chief David Arnott. It also lowered its revenues forecast for the year to $450-475 million from $450-500 million.

"With CEO stepping down after slightly more than a year in charge, we believe Temenos' management may be facing increased scrutiny from investors," Kepler analyst Cyrill Pluess said.

