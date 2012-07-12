Nomura cuts its view on European integrated oils to "neutral" from "bullish" on the back of earnings and margin concerns.

The European integrated oil and gas sector has underperformed the broader FTSEurofirst by around 5 percent in 2012, despite rallying nearly 10 percent since early June, with the sector struggling to gain traction above 332 points.

That level is technically significant as it is the 50 retracement of a fall which began in March - when euro sovereign debt worries resurfaced - and bottomed out at the beginning of June, as expectations of central bank intervention grew.

Nomura says in a note it remains cautious on BP and Total and downgrades OMV to "neutral" from "buy" and Statoil to "reduce" from "neutral" to reflect outperformance and leverage to lower oil prices.

The broker says it is concerned over increasing downside risks to oil prices, a squeeze on refining profitability, upstream margins suffering from "sticky costs", negative earnings per share momentum and the risk of further downward revisions.

Earnings growth for the coming quarter is expected to be minus 2.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

"While Big Oil is repositioning portfolios, we suspect investors are unlikely to give the group credit until a greater degree of the transition is in place or there is greater evidence that the drillbit offers meaningful upside," Nomura says.

The bank's key longs are UK-listed Royal Dutch Shell, for cash generation and balance sheet strength; BG, for resource exposure and long-term growth; and Italy's ENI, for continued delivery on restructuring.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net