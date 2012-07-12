Shares in Capgemini fall more than 2 percent after Credit Suisse starts coverage of the IT services company with an "underperform" rating at a target price of 26.3 euros.

"We are concerned that cash generation is lower than it should be. Investors are aware of the restructuring drag on cash flow, but we expect working capital to continue to deteriorate," Credit Suisse analysts say in a note.

"Just as others in the sector have been harshly treated by the market for weak cash flows - eg Indra and Logica - we think that Capgemini should trade on a discount rating," they add.

Capgemini is the biggest faller on France's blue-chip CAC 40 index. Capgemini's shares are up 9 percent since the start of the year at 26.4 euros, valuing the company at 4 billion euros.

Credit Suisse also starts coverage of French peer Atos, which it sees as offering a high degree of revenue visibility, with an "outperform" rating at a price target of 51.6 euros.

