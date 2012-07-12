The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in early trade, outperforming a 0.5 percent decline by the blue chips, while the mid caps add 0.1 percent after hefty falls in the previous session.

SuperGroup jumps 17.8 percent as the fashion group posts an 8.7 percent rise in full-year profit before tax to 51.4 million pounds, and says, despite the glum economic backdrop, the Superdry brand remains strong and it is encouraged by the potential for 2013 ranges.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Wayne Brown calls the SuperGroup announcement "confidence building" in a note repeating his "buy" rating and 500 pence price target on the stock.

Rockhopper gains 4.5 percent after Premier Oil pays an initial $231 million in cash to acquire a 60 percent stake in Rockhopper's Falkland Islands license, as well as providing around $770 million to help build the infrastructure to get oil pumping from the explorer's Sea Lion discovery.

Premier Oil adds 3.2 percent on the move, and as the firm says it traded strongly in the recent quarter.

